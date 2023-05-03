The Pakistani actor Noor Bukhari receives congratulations on the birth of his baby boy.

The 40-year-old published a photo of the baby’s feet celebrating his birth on Instagram. “Allah has given me a son…Alhamdullilah…Please remember to pray for my son Muhammad Ali Raza, she said on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Bukhari (@realnoorbukhari)

Social media users and Noor’s friends left comments on her post wishing her a happy first sonbirth.

The former Hollywood star quit the business six years ago to pursue his beliefs.

Bukhari, who also hosts a number of TV shows, divorced her fourth husband, musician Wali Hamid, in 2020 and then remarried her fifth ex-husband, Aun Chaudhary.

According to rumours, Noor married the PTI politician in order safeguard her daughter.