ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says the government will not allow anyone to give statements against the state institutions and damage the country’s image. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said certain elements from opposition parties have spoken against the state institutions for securing their vested interests. The Minister said former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq’s anti-state statement provided the Indian media an opportunity to unleash propaganda against Pakistan. He said the elements, which are harming the country, will be held accountable, and in this regard, legal options are being deliberated upon.

The Minister said the PDM is following the narrative of destabilizing the country. However, he said, the saner elements within the opposition parties do not agree to the narrative of their leaders, which aims at stoking instability in the country. He said there is also public resentment over the statements made against the state institutions. Shibli Faraz said it is the priority of the government to take the country toward stability and prosperity and we are fully prepared to protect the country’s interests. He said the PTI government has taken initiatives to provide jobs and houses to people. He said measures are also underway to control inflation. He said the PTI government has stabilized economy. NNI