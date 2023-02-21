ISLAMABAD: In response to a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference brought against Shahid Khaqan Ababsi, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), an accountability court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

The warrants were issued by Judge Nasir Javed because Mr. Abbasi had neglected to appear before the court and submit a request for an exemption from attending the hearing. But, the court also issued arrest warrants for Uzma Adil, another co-accused.

Prior to this, a decision in the LNG reference case brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former prime minister had been reserved by an accountability court.