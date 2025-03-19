Noman Ijaz is a senior actor as well as a kind-hearted person, but an incident related to him surprised everyone. Actor Raed Muhammad Alam told Naji TV in an interview that he narrated an incident of shooting a drama in which he had to do a scene with senior actor Noman Ijaz.

According to Raed Alam, he gets nervous in front of senior actors and the same thing happened in front of Noman Ijaz. Actor Raed further said that I wanted to cry in that scene, but even after repeated retakes, I couldn’t cry. To which I told senior actor Noman Ijaz that my tears are not coming out, so how can I do the scene? Raed Alam further said that Noman Ijaz called me to him and slapped me hard, which made me cry.

Noman Ijaz said loudly on the set that tears have come, now the boy will correct the scene. Actor Raeed Alam said that after that, I had already done that scene in the first take.