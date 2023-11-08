Army Chief has taken good action against smuggling and handi handing, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

National security is very important for any country, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

ISLAMABAD:Editor in Chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that

Nobody can destroy PPP but it can be limited, PPP will also fear in Sindh because of other parties,The position is becoming such that the PML-N will take Bazi,

Chairman PTI has so many cases that it is impossible for him to get out,

It seems that the President and the Prime Minister will be from the same party,

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost due to deterioration of affairs with PML-N,

On such occasion, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should keep things right with the part.

An environment will also be created for the public in such a way that the vote goes to the PML-G, Army Chief has special interest in the strengthening of democracy, The caretaker government has done a great job in a short time, Senator Irfan Siddiqui in PML-N is a wise and far-sighted person, In politics, every man’s effort is to come to power, No attempt has been made for a strong opposition in our politics yet,

Being an opposition leader is more important than becoming a prime minister, Our people fight elections only to get power,What is the mistake of Chairman PTI which is not big?The incident of May 9 was a very bad incident, Chairman PTI is involved or not but it is in his account,Nawaz Sharif has given big projects in the past too, hopefully he will give them in the future too.

Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program,National security is very important for any country, Everything from economy is connected to national security, When the law of military courts ended, the terrorists also got a chance said the decision to evacuate illegal foreigners is the best,No country would want its people to live without any identity, Pakistan provided all facilities to the refugees including schools, banks,Those who come without a visa must be controlled at all costs.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Crackdown alone is not enough to improve the economy,

Terrible incidents of terrorism are happening continuously in Pakistan,

The decision to evacuate the foreigners was correct but made in haste,

The decision to evacuate foreigners should be reviewed,

The caretaker government had a good opportunity to get loans as soon as they came,

There is corruption in FBR which should be investigated, she has not taken any steps to increase the value of rupee in caretaker government,We are not ready to lay hands on the elite either, We have tax evasion of 4 thousand billion, It is feared that the IMF will impose more stringent conditions in 2024, If the IMF makes the conditions more serious, the economy will become even worse, We have to know what our real problems are, People should not be taxed so much that they run away, Bangladesh and India have gone ahead of us by doing tax reforms, Taxes are not being collected in our country in the right ways, If the system of this country is to be fixed, then the justice system has to be fixed,We have to get out of the mindset given by the British,

Foreign investment in our country is negligible, Our exports are continuously decreasing and imports are increasing, Why haven’t we shifted to hydel technology yet?,

Why don’t we talk about Kala Bagh Dam and wasting our water, These problems have been going on for 75 years and will continue to go on, Lest it becomes difficult to get two meals a day in the country, What is the reason that the dollar has gone up so much in the history of Pakistan, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui