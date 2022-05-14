<!-- wp:image {"id":99821,"width":867,"height":473,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-342.jpeg" alt="PCB did not audit its 2020 accounts, revealed in NA" class="wp-image-99821" width="867" height="473"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: Having put up the details of chairman<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Ramiz Raja\u2019s<\/a> expenditures on its website, a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson said that there was \u201cno written policy\u201d to make that information public.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The disclosure came after a section of the media highlighted that amount spend by Ramiz, who became PCB chief in September last year, during his tenure so far had not been published unlike those of other chairmen in the past.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThere is no written policy [to mention details of the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">PCB<\/a> chairman\u2019s expenditure] on the website,\u201d a PCB spokesperson told\u00a0.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt depends on an individual to follow it or not and the incumbent PCB chairman might have not considered it necessary. But now it has been placed on the PCB\u2019s official website.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe post of the PCB chairman is an honourary one and there is no monthly salary being paid to a PCB chairman. It is also an old practice in the PCB that its chairman will not take a monthly salary, but he is allowed to claim some allowances.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the details, Ramiz\u2019s total expenditure since being elected to the hotseat is Rs3,917,483, with domestic travel amounting to a major chunk of that amount (Rs2,460,553). His foreign travelling expenses were Rs239,380.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The statements show that Ramiz did not receive any daily allowance during his foreign trips while he hasn\u2019t also claimed accommodation and entertainment allowances amounting to<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Rs390,000.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->