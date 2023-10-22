Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said Saturday he had no intention of taking revenge on his political opponents and at the same time asked all constitutional institutions to join hands for the country’s development, as the three-time prime minister ended four years of self-imposed exile in London.

The former prime minister kick-started his party’s campaign for next year’s election in a rally of thousands after landing in Islamabad, where he signed and filed appeals against the convictions he was jailed for before he left the country in 2019.

While he cannot run for or hold public office because of his convictions, Nawaz promised to tackle record inflation.

“I don’t have the slightest wish for a revenge but all I wish is to see the no poverty or illetracy in the country,” said the 73-year-old veteran politician in his address at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

An aerial view of the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, on October 21, 2023″I am meeting you after a long time, but my love for you remains intact. You have never betrayed me and I have never betrayed you,” he told the crowds, wearing his signature red scarf.

Nawaz said his spirits to serve the country have not died even after four years.

“We’ll have to decide how to regain the lost status,” the former premier said while vowing to resolve the country’s issues.

‘Progress not possible under conflict with neighbours’

Nawaz also hinted at mending the country’s ties with India, saying that “we can’t progress under conflict with the neighbours”.

He said that Pakistan will have to move ahead “with grace and tactics” for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Earlier, Nawaz began his speech that he was proud to see “loyalty in the eyes of people”.

He said that he served the country with loyalty whenever he was given a chance, he resolved the issues of Pakistan and never hesitated from any sacrifice.

The former premier regretted the “false” cases against him, Shehbaz, Maryam, and other PML-N leaders.

The PML-N supremo recalled making Pakistan a nuclear power and “ending” load shedding in the country during his time as the prime minister.

“Do you remember those 18 hours of loadshedding? Who ended it?” he asked, noting that it was under his leadership that the power issue was resolved.

He then showed the bill as well, which has now skyrocketed due to the rupee-dollar parity and a rise in fuel prices.

‘Some wounds never heal’

The former premier stressed that “some wounds never heal”, saying that the wealth of this life may go away and come back to you with the blessings of God but the loved ones who pass away never come back,” he said while referring to the passing away of his mother and wife when he was facing the legal battles.

He said that these women won’t be there to receive him at his home like they did in the past.

He then recalled the time when he was given the news of his wife’s passing.