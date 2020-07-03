No threat to current govt, will complete five years: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Fawad Chaudhry has said that the PTI government is under no threat and it will complete its tenure of five years. We have promised the people reforms and we should remain focused at that, he said. Reacting to the dismissal of Judge Arshad Malik, Fawad Chaudhry said, “I don’t understand what further concessions Maryam Nawaz needs.” Fawad Chaudhry said in his statement that Maryam Nawaz’s father has not even served his sentence which was too lenient to begin with. He fled to London and nowadays, he can be seen trotting in Hyde Park, Fawad said. Fawad Chaudhry said that accountability was PTI’s promise, and we must deliver. In cases like Judge Arshad Malik’s, the reputation of the judiciary is tarnished. The judiciary, the army and the cabinet are all national institutions, they must be strengthened, he added. The Federal Minister said that PTI won votes only because of Imran Khan and the concept of minus one does not apply to a party like ours. Fawad Chaudhry welcomed the JIT reports being made public by the Sindh government, calling it a good decision towards sharing facts with the public. What happens next is dependent on the judiciary, he added.