ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday has said that her party is ready for negotiations with establishment but in front of the people of Pakistan. In an interview to international media, the PML-N leader said, “Establishment has contacted my close aides however; no one has directly approached me so far.” Talks with the establishment can be taken under consideration through the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) under the constitutional jurisdiction, she said. Maryam Nawaz said that ‘fake’ government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has to be sent packing for further progress in the negotiations. The politics of PML-N is growing across the country and those who think that we are heading towards a blind alley are wrong, she clarified. NNI