GILGIT: Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khursheed while remembering the cowardly attacks of the enemy and the shattering of their nefarious intentions as a nation, on September 06, said that no sacrifice will be spared for the sake of Pakistan’s integrity, dignity and survival.

He said that in order to deal with any threat to national security, it is necessary to maintain unity in our ranks and work for the construction and development of our countrymen. September 6th is a day of crushing the enemy’s ambitions and national courage. He expressed these views on the occasion of Defense Day, which is being observed every year on 6th September across the country.

The Chief Minister further remarked that today, we have to convince our internal and external enemies that the Pakistani nation is united in responding to any enemy force. The spirit of September 6 needs to be maintained more than ever to tackle the challenges of extremism and terrorism in the country.

‘We salute our martyrs for their sacrifices to eradicate terrorism from the country and assure them that the entire nation is united against the enemy’, stated the CM, expressing resolved that if the enemy attempts aggression against the beloved homeland, the whole nation will stand together against the enemy with It’s brave forces.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Fatehullah Khan, in his message on Defense Day, expressed solidarity and determination to support Pakistan Army at all times.

He said that September 6, 1965 is the most important day in our military history. This day reminds us of the days of the September War when Pakistan’s armed forces and the entire nation defended their independence and national dignity against Indian aggression.

The Information Minister said that such memories and impressions have been associated with this historic day which will not fade away with the passage of time. While this was a day of a great ordeal for our Pakistani nation, it was also a very difficult time for the fearless and brave forces. On this day, the entire nation and the officers and men of the Armed Forces together with the true spirit of friendship had crushed the nefarious and nefarious intentions of the cowardly, cunning, and cunning enemy.