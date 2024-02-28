The Traffic Police has finalized the arrangements for the Pakistan Super League Season 9 matches in Karachi.

According to the traffic police, no road will be closed for traffic during the matches in Karachi.

Police say that heavy traffic will be closed from Sohrab Goth to Nipah and from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hasan Square during the matches. Apart from this, the entry of heavy traffic from People’s Chowrangi to University Road and from Karsaz to Stadium, Millennium Shopping Mall to New Town will be closed.

According to the arrangements made by the traffic police, the entry of heavy traffic from the stadium signal to Hasan Square will also be closed during the PSL matches.

It should be noted that the PSL matches are starting today in Karachi and the PSL final will also be played in Karachi, today the teams of Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will compete in the National Stadium.