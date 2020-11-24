ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that there are no restrictions imposed on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family members to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar in Pakistan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the information minister said that there is no restriction on Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan & Hussain, and Ishaq Dar to come to Pakistan. He said that they should come to Pakistan and attend the funeral prayers of Nawaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. The minister said the propaganda of state repression is an attempt to do politics in the matter. He also warned them against politicising the matter. “Who are you trying to fool?” he lashed out on Twitter.

Separately, Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power with support and votes of the people in the 2018 general election.

In a tweet, he said the Free and Fair Election Network, a reputable independent non-governmental organisation monitoring elections and other democratic processes, has acknowledged significant improvement in the quality of critical electoral processes in the 2018 general election. The minister shared FAFEN’s comparative list of irregularities observed in the 2013 and 2018 general elections, showing decline in the latter one. Shibli Faraz said it is time for the foreign media outlets, including the BBC, to realize that the PTI was voted to power by the people in the 2018 election. He said the military supports the democratic government and its policies as required by the Constitution. TLTP