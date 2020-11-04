ISLAMABAD : The coronavirus situation in Pakistan isn’t serious enough to shut down schools yet, said Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. Speaking in Islamabad on Wednesday, Mahmood said they will evaluate the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus during an upcoming education conference. He did, however, warn that there will be no compromise on students’ health. If the situation is controlled, educational institutions will remain open, he said. Pakistan reopened its schools in September after a closure of over six months. Private school owners had complained that they were unable to take the financial hit and many people argued that children were losing out as not everyone had access to online classes. NNI