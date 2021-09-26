KARACHI: No other province in Pakistan could match the services rendered by the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party to resolve the problems of the press clubs, representative unions of journalists, and that of the media persons at large.

This was stated by Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, as he met a four-member delegation of Regional Union of Journalists (RUJ), Pakistan led by its General Secretary, Abid Hussain Mughal on Sunday.

Saeed Ghani informed the delegation that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party had always remained at the forefront to actively work for the welfare of journalists and to resolve their issues.

“We fully stand for the cause of media freedom as we want that the journalists should discharge their professional duties in an unrestricted environment without any fear or threat,” he said.

He said the resolution of the issues of the regional journalists in the province was also the foremost obligation of the Sindh government as God willing demands of these media persons would soon be fulfilled.

The delegation members requested the Sindh Information Minister to resolve the issues of the regional journalists in the province at the earliest including the problems related to the issuance of accreditation cards to them and the provision of health and educational services to their family members.

The delegation head said the regional journalists had pinned their hopes on the incumbent Sindh Information Minister for the resolution of their genuine problems. He said the Sindh Information Department, during the previous tenure when Saeed Ghani was the provincial Information minister, had continued to facilitate the media persons as Information Minister would now work for the cause of welfare of the regional journalists.

The delegation invited the Sindh Information Minister to attend the forthcoming regional convention of the RUJ in December. Saeed Ghani said that the country’s history was fully testament to the fact that whenever the Peoples’ Party had come into power in the country, it had strived hard to resolve the problems of the journalists’ fraternity.

He said that Sindh was the only province in the country where the media persons enjoyed complete freedom of expression. He said the concept of the freedom of the press was part of the manifesto of the PPP. He said the PPP’s manifesto also stood for resolving the problems of the media persons. Saeed Ghani assured the delegation that the problems of the media persons in the province at the regional level would be resolved while the same journalists would be provided with the best possible facilities to help them to discharge their journalistic duties.