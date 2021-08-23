ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that no other country wanted a peaceful and stable Afghanistan more than Pakistan.

Talking to his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde on telephone on Monday, he emphasized that the immediate priority is to ensure safety, security and protection of rights of all Afghans.

He said that as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan is fully facilitating several European countries, international organizations and media agencies to evacuate their nationals and others from Afghanistan. He said Pakistan s efforts have been widely acknowledged.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted the importance of international community s sustained engagement with Afghanistan. He said international community must show solidarity and support with the people of Afghanistan, both in the humanitarian arena and economic sustenance.

The Swedish Foreign Minister conveyed her government s deep appreciation for Pakistan s assistance in the evacuation of Swedish Embassy staff and others from Kabul. Both the Foreign Ministers expressed the resolve further to strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres especially in trade, education and innovation.