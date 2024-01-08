Chief Election Commissioner will soon give his report that the Election Commission is ready: Kanwar dalshad

Benazir Bhutto tried to end the bitterness by democratization: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Tomorrow someone will come back after 20 years and say open my case too, Ahmad Raza Kasuri

ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme, The situation of the country is completely related to the conduct of elections. No one can definitively say what the future will be, If the next government is strong, it will be easy to take decisions, The problem is that whoever loses here says the election was not transparent, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto case does not seem to be decided, Time has passed and the judges and witnesses of that time have passed away, If the Bhutto case is decided, a topic will be closed.

Law expert Ahmad Raza Kasuri’s talk in Sachi Baat program, If the closed cases are reopened, there will be a tsunami of cases Tomorrow someone will come back after 20 years and say open my case too, What will happen to today’s judges if they start looking for the shortcomings of worthy judges, If Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is a martyr then what is my father, If there will be an execution in the future, he will be declared a martyr.

PPP leader Qamarzaman Qaiza’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

The resolution in the senate was a cowardly act which led to its death, The resolution presented in the Senate has no legal and constitutional status, The resolution passed by a few senators has no status and Qamarzaman Kaira will make every effort to hold the election Things were worse when we were in government but we held elections, Some people may have a personal wish not to hold elections, A resolution is just an idea, what becomes law is status, All parties enter the field to win elections, We have no alliance with any party, Our leadership has clearly said that there will be no unity with those of May 9, The courts will decide on the nomination papers of those on May 9, PPP was weakened in different periods in Punjab, When Bilawal Bhutto became Foreign Minister, many constituencies objected to him, Bilawal Bhutto made full use of his skills in the ministry of one year Bilawal has the best team, if he becomes the prime minister, he will play the best role.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Naveed Malik’s talk in Sachi Baat program, The decision of the Supreme Court is welcome and Lifelong disability is against basic human rights. Politicians will get ample opportunities with the court’s decision.

Justice (Rtd) Wajihauddin disagrees with the decision to remove life disqualification

A person cannot be righteous and trustworthy after a short period of time, A person is not honest and trustworthy, so how can he be after 5 years, A review can be filed in the Supreme Court against the decision,The test of character cannot be tested with time and The criterion of character can be tested with character and Politicians can contest elections until there is no decision, If the decision is not enforceable, Parliament can bring constitutional amendment.