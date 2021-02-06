ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated that he will not give NRO to opposition even if it holds long march.

PM Imran Khan said that public will not come on streets to protect looted wealth of opposition leaders as no one leaves his house to protect corruption of others. Opposition will start praising me if they get a NRO from me, Imran Khan added.

The prime minister, while vowing to take every step to bring back people who fled the country, said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is in hiding in London along with his sons.

He further said that opposition used to appoint judges and NAB heads of their own liking and PDM will continue to cry foul unless they get favorable appointments in judiciary and other institutions.

PM also acknowledged that country is not in a good position but blamed it on previous governments; however, he added that government is taking every possible step to improve the situation.

The prime minister also criticized his Indian counterpart and said that Pakistan is ready for talks if India restores Article 370. UN Security Council discussed Kashmir issue thrice which shows that the issue has been internationalized, he added.