It seems like certain things in Pakistan never change. The disgusting “kill-and-dump” program, which is purportedly used by some members of the deep state to eliminate “undesirable” elements, is one of them.

The bodies of multiple missing people have recently been found in various locations throughout Sindh, proving that the dreadful practice of “disappearing” people before killing them is still active today.

It was discovered on Wednesday that the bodies of three individuals who had been missing for years had been found in different locations throughout Sindh. Abid Abbasi’s body was abandoned by the side of the road in Nawabshah, while Wasim Akhtar’s was discovered in a similar way in Mirpurkhas. Both allegedly worked for MQM. In the meantime, Sohail Hassan’s remains were found in Umerkot floodwater; it is thought that the individual had connections to Lyari gang warfare groups.

Irfan Basarat, who was also connected to the MQM and linked to a party lawmaker, was found dead earlier this week; his body was discovered in Sanghar. He had been reported “lost” for seven years.

People who disappear in Pakistan and occasionally turn up dead have a variety of profiles. Political party members, suspected religious extremists or their supporters, and nationalist or separatist elements can all be included.

The existence of this questionable practice and the fact that it has endured despite criticism from some of the highest positions in the land suggests that it is supported by influential “invisible” and unaccountable forces.

Even if it is assumed that some of the people who were apprehended and later killed had criminal or terrorist backgrounds, it is against the law to kill some of the guys who were found dead in Sindh since they had active criminal cases.

Furthermore, it is distressing that the bodies of four missing men have been found in Sindh just days after the prime minister committed to reconciling missing people with their families. It appears that someone is making fun of the legal system in an effort to humiliate the elected government.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that it was his responsibility to find missing people when present at an IHC hearing on forced disappearances last week. There is little doubt that some forces are sending a message to the executive and judicial branches that they are above the law.

The state or the security establishment must bring someone before a court if they believe they have committed a crime, as we have explained numerous times in these pages. The justice system needs a drastic overhaul if the powerful believe the courts are unable to punish the guilty; using unlawful means and acting as judge, jury, and executioner cannot be tolerated.

During the aforementioned hearing, the IHC CJ said that if the Constitution was still being broken, he would “summon someone else.” His lordship might want to take this under serious consideration.