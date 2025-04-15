Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Chairman Imran Khan has directed that no leader should negotiate for a deal and make statements against each other.

Talking to the media after the meeting at Adiala Jail, Chairman PTI Barrister Gauhar said that five lawyers met Imran Khan today, according to the list we gave, only two lawyers have met Imran Khan.

He said that the meeting with the founder is very important, even today the founder’s family was not given a meeting, we want to negotiate, enough is enough, there are clear orders from the Islamabad High Court to have two meetings a week.

Barrister Gauhar said that the founder PTI has given six statements today, the founder has said that no one is allowed to negotiate for a deal. Imran Khan said that ‘I have not asked anyone to negotiate for me’.

According to him, ‘the founder PTI said on mines and minerals that he will not give any position on it until the political leaders meet.’ Barrister Gauhar said that our demand is that we will not take any stand until Ali Amin Gandapur or political figures meet.

He said that ‘the founder has given strict instructions that in future no party leader or official will speak against other party leaders in the media’.

In addition, the founder has said that the opposition should work on a short agenda with the alliance, the opposition will have to come together for the constitution and democracy.

Barrister Gauhar said that we strongly condemn the non-permission to meet the founder’s sisters and demand that notice be taken of it.

PTI spokesperson

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Niaziullah Niazi said that from the list we sent, only Barrister Gauhar and Salman Safdar were allowed to meet, after the decision of the Islamabad High Court, a family meeting was arranged.

He said that as a focal person, I sent the list to the Adiala Jail authorities 8 times but they met only 2 times. I want to tell the High Court that the decision of the larger bench is being disrespected.

He said that it is a blot on the independence of the judiciary that its orders are being disrespected. The independence of the judiciary has been taken away by the 26th Amendment.

The PTI spokesperson said that Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Imran Shahzad, and Rai Salman Kharal were sent for a meeting without a list. We object to this, why is the list given according to the High Court decision being violated?

The PTI spokesperson said that Salman Ikram Raja, the coordinator of the list of those who will meet, was kept outside Adiala Jail. Why were our General Secretary Salman Ikram Raja and the spokesperson not allowed to go is a big question.

Niazullah Niazi said that the question before the judiciary is that the jail authorities assured me of a meeting and then why did they violate it? Khan Sahib came and told me his position on the situation in Balochistan and KPK, after which I was not allowed to meet him.

He said that we want to go towards the lawyers’ convention.