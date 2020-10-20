ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that no leader of Imran Khan’s stature is in leadership of opposition parties. Fawad Chaudhry, while acknowledging shortcomings of the government, said there is no doubt that there is space for improvement in government’s administrative matters. There is need to take bold decisions so that PTI can meet expectations of the nation, he emphasized. The federal minister asked that despite hundreds of faults in the government, can country be handed over to children of Sharif or Zardari.

He further said that Pakistan, more than Imran Khan, needs Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to fail. NNI