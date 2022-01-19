Following Big Bash League umpires‘ reporting of Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action, former cricketers Waqar Younis and Moin Khan have come to the pacer’s defence and expressed surprise over the decision.

Younis, according to News, mentioned that he worked for two years with Hasnain when he was the coach of the national side.

“I found no issues in Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling,” he said.

Meanwhile, ex-Pakistan captain Khan cast aspersions over the decision to report Hasnain and said he was surprised.

Pakistan’s young fast, who ended a brilliant stint with the Sydney Thunder side in the (BBL), underwent the test for his bowling action a day earlier.

Hasnain underwent the test at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore.

In any case, he is allowed to bowl until the results of his testing come out, which could take up to 14 days. That means, in theory, he could be fine to bowl in the opening games of the PSL.

In his last game in BBL, Sydney Sixers all-rounder Moises Henriques was heard on the stump mic saying “nice throw mate” to Hasnain after he bowled him a bouncer.