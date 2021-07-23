ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid has said that there is no issue of law and order in Pakistan.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi, the interior minister said that propaganda is being run against Pakistan by raising the matter of alleged torture of Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister has objected to the language that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif is using in her election campaign in Azad Kashmir. He took exception to the language, Maryam was uttering in the public rallies in Azad Kashmir. He was of the view that her language was non-parliamentary.

Sh Rashid greeted nation on Eid day. He said that after 40 years, he had opened Lal Haveli for common people.

Talking about the security situation, he remarked that India and Israel had started a hybrid war against Pakistan and they were maligning our country. He held that the weapon being used in this war was the media.

He rubbished the Indian media reports about the ‘abduction’ of Afghan Ambassador’s daughter Silsila Alikhil. He wondered how could it be an abduction case when no ransom had been demanded. He opined that it was a case of disappearance. A woman goes missing for few hours, he explained. He said the investigators had not found any trace of abduction in this case.

The interior minister said that the case had been registered of the incident. He asked the family of Afghan ambassador to come to Pakistan and identified the culprits. He was of the view that if the envoy’s daughter changed four cabs in just four hours, then it could not be a law-and-order problem, it was a crime case. And there are lots of crimes being committed in India too, he added.

Rashid applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Covid-19 eradication policy. He said that millions of people had died due to Covid-19 in India but ‘Imran’s policy has defeated coronavirus.’

The interior minister informed that the Dasu bus blast investigations had been conducted at high level. He was hopeful as the Punjab police had reached the culprits of the Lahore bomb blast in 16 hours, the Dasu blast perpetrators would soon be nabbed.

He said that Chinese embassy and Foreign Office would release a statement in this regard.