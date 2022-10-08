The Pakistani military, with the support of the populace, will “never allow any country, group, or force to politically or economically destabilise Pakistan,” according to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

At a ceremony marking the passing-out parade of the 146th PMA Long Course at the Pakistan Military Academy, General Bajwa urged attendees to respect democratic institutions and to always be prepared to defend the Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and Constitution with their lives.

He continued by advising the recently promoted officers to “always remain alert and prepared to respond to and defeat all intrigues and schemes created against our country with an iron hand.”The army general warned that the “price of status quo will be disastrous for all” and supported creating a framework for amicably settling bilateral disputes.Furthermore, he continued, “instead of attacking one another, we should work together to combat hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population growth, climate change, and disease.”

The COAS said, “The world has changed, and so should we because the cost of maintaining the status quo will be disastrous for all of us,” adding that the desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness.issues in a respectful and peaceful way,” he continued.

He argued that South Asians, like the rest of the world, deserved affluence and better living conditions, and that such improvements could only be attained by “sustained economic growth, development, and permanent peace.”

Therefore, he counselled the freshly commissioned officers of the Pakistan Army, “We must work hard to keep the fires of war away from the region.”

The COAS cautioned the graduates not to be sidetracked by “false news and political fighting” in the nation during his speech.