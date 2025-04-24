Islamabad: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that if India terminates the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan can also terminate other agreements including the Shimla Agreement. If there is Indian aggression, we will give a befitting reply, for which no country needs help.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and others while holding a joint press conference. On this occasion, Ishaq Dar read out the decisions of the National Security Committee.

Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar said that a meeting of the National Security Committee was held today in which the military and civilian leadership participated and several decisions were taken in response to India’s aggressive actions.

India cannot unilaterally terminate the Indus Waters Treaty. If it terminates the Indus Waters Treaty, we will also consider terminating other agreements including the Shimla Agreement.

Airspace closed for India

He said that we have responded to the steps taken by India more than this, but we have also closed the airspace for them.

India always plays the blame game, if there is any evidence, then present it

Ishaq Dar said that India always plays the blame game, if India has any evidence, then present it, we have immediately closed the Wagah border, reduced the number of Indian High Commissions to 30, which will be implemented from April 30, we have declared the defense, naval and air advisors present in Islamabad as persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country.

Ishaq Dar read out the memoir of former US President Bill Clinton in which he mentioned Indian terrorism.

Ishaq Dar said that due to this situation, my visit to Bangladesh and Kabul has been postponed so that if there is any issue, statements can be issued and steps can be taken.

In response to a question, Ishaq Dar said that there is no consideration in this matter, whatever India does to us, they will get an answer.

Ishaq Dar said that India cannot stop the water of 240 million people, they are upstream and we are downstream, that is why it has been said in the declaration today that if the water is stopped, it will be considered a declaration of war, Pakistan is ready for any kind of situation, we have evidence that foreigners have come to Srinagar who have foreign weapons.

Will inform the World Bank

He said that the World Bank is involved in the Indus Water Treaty and will contact it and inform it about Indian measures.

Minor violations of the border should not be called a failure of security

On the question of borders, he said that there is a two thousand kilometer long border, we have clearly said that we will not allow both of us to use our land against each other, if any minor violation occurs, do not call it a failure of the security forces.

If India attacks, Turkey will respond in kind

Ishaq Dar said that if India attacks, we will respond in kind, despite this, we will take our friendly countries into confidence before taking any action. Even today, the Prime Minister is meeting the head of a friendly country. We do not need the help of any country to compete with India. If anyone tries to take an adventure, his fate may be worse than in the past.

There is no mention of the Indus Waters Treaty in the demarche issued to the Pakistani ambassador.

He said that in the demarche issued to us by India, there is no mention of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, while the decisions of the Indian cabinet have asked to suspend the treaty. I do not know whether the Indian government and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs are on the same page or not, but there is no mention of it in the demarche.

Orders to leave the country are not for Sikh pilgrims

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Indians who have come here have been given 48 hours to leave the country, but this order does not apply to Sikh pilgrims, and similarly, the visas of Sikh pilgrims have not been closed.

India always accuses Pakistan of false flag operations, Khawaja Asif

The Defense Minister had said that India has not yet officially named Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, but the Indian media is definitely using its name. Till date, the US has not banned the entry of any country’s Prime Minister by declaring him a terrorist and murderer. Modi is a certified terrorist. He massacred Muslims in Gujarat as Chief Minister.

Khawaja Asif said that despite the presence of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, the Pahalgam incident is a question mark on the Indian army.

Khawaja Asif said that if there is any military movement in India, will we tell our actions in this press conference? Think before asking questions. He said that the Pulwama incident is in front of everyone, as is the Pahalgam attack. India always accuses Pakistan by carrying out false flag operations. Our political differences have their place, but in the face of Indian aggression, we are all one.

Suspension of Indus Water Treaty is just a statement and nothing more, member of Indus Water Treaty

A member of the Indus Water Treaty said that the reason why the Indus Water Treaty remained in force despite two wars is that this agreement cannot be suspended. If this agreement is to be terminated, both countries will have to come together and make a treaty for this. This is just a statement so far. If any matter progresses, Pakistan will approach the relevant forum. This is just a statement at the moment.

India’s actions have been given a double response, the air ban will cause economic damage, Atta Tarar

Information Minister Atta Tarar said that India’s statement is a childish act and has no legal status. It is just a jackal’s babbling, to which Pakistan has given a double response today. From today, Indian airlines will not be able to use Pakistani airspace, India will suffer economic damage.

He said that you were just talking, while we have shown it by taking action. Everyone knows that India has been exporting terrorism to become a victim. Kulbhushan is clear proof of this. We have settled the score including interest.