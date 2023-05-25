ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, had over 80 of its members added to the no-fly list by the interior ministry on Thursday, thereby preventing them from leaving the nation.

Popular PTI members including Qasim Suri, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Murad Saeed, Malika Bukhari, Fawad Chaudhary, and Hammad Azhar are included on the no-fly list, according to reliable sources.

The interior ministry moved quickly to make sure that all airports and departure points around the nation have access to the names of these people. The responsible authorities have been ordered to strictly execute the travel ban and forbid any of the people on the list from leaving the country.