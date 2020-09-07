No death from coronavirus in Sindh during past 24-hours: Murad Ali Shah

By Daily Patriot
35 Views
Posted In
National
Tagged as
Related

Asim Bajwa Salutes Martyres on defence day

GOVT strongly believes in freedom of expression: Information Minister

Won,t demolish illegal dwellings until occupants get alternative places: Bilawal






 





KARACHI, Sept 05 (INP): Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced that no death was reported from coronavirus in the province during the past 24-hours.





 





Giving a daily briefing on the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said that they have conducted 9,738 tests for the virus which resulted in 230 positive cases during the past 24 hours.“We have so far performed 1,036,313 tests in the province with 130,483 of them resulting positive,” he said adding that overall 2,422 people have died from the virus in the province.The chief minister said that the province recorded 2,152 recoveries during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 126,164.“We have currently 1,897 active patients of coronavirus in the province,” Murad Ali Shah said.Giving details of COVID-19 figures in Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 230 tests performed, 120 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.INP/AK















 
	    

 	

 
 




 


 




  		 




	



 

< Previous Article
PIA cuts fares for domestic destinations
   

Next Article > 
Bilawal pays tributes to Martyrs of sept 6, 1965
 




 
 	







About the Author