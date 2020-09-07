No death from coronavirus in Sindh during past 24-hours: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, Sept 05 (INP): Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced that no death was reported from coronavirus in the province during the past 24-hours.

Giving a daily briefing on the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said that they have conducted 9,738 tests for the virus which resulted in 230 positive cases during the past 24 hours.“We have so far performed 1,036,313 tests in the province with 130,483 of them resulting positive,” he said adding that overall 2,422 people have died from the virus in the province.The chief minister said that the province recorded 2,152 recoveries during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 126,164.“We have currently 1,897 active patients of coronavirus in the province,” Murad Ali Shah said.Giving details of COVID-19 figures in Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 230 tests performed, 120 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.INP/AK