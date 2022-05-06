<!-- wp:image {"id":98758,"width":977,"height":586,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-314.jpeg" alt="Imran's Swabi visit opposed - Pakistan - DAWN.COM" class="wp-image-98758" width="977" height="586"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PESHAWAR: For the second time in the current week, <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Khyber Pakhtunkhwa<\/a> recorded no coronavirus case on Thursday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, health officials warned people against throwing caution to the wind and said preventive measures against Covid-19 should be adopted to contain its transmission.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The province hadn\u2019t recorded any case of coronavirus the last time on May 3.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The officials told that if no Covid-19 case was reported for double incubation period i.e. 28 days, then the World Health Organisation would declare that the pandemic was over.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>They said coronavirus prevention through surveillance and monitoring was the priority.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The officials said the people should use face mask to<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> prevent infection <\/a>and its transmission.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cNew coronavirus variants are coming in from different countries, and we can continue with zero cases if the people get inoculated against the virus,\u201d an official said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said since the pandemic began in March 2020, the province had consistently been diagnosing Covid-19 almost every day.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The official said immunisation was one of the reasons for the declining coronavirus incidence.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said the province conducted 1,500 tests of suspected patients every day due to a <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">drop in cases.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWhen cases aren\u2019t reported, then the number of screening and testing also declines. Five close contacts of every confirmed patient are traced and tested,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, other officials said the province had so far recorded 6,324 deaths and 219,532 cases but since last one month, two people had died of coronavirus.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>They said 1,272 relatives and contacts of the confirmed cases were tested but none of them was positive that was a good sign but those people should continue following precautions.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->