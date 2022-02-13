The opposition has finally decided to topple the Imran-led PTI government and this time, through a proper channel, and that is no trust move. But the question which arises here is, will the opposition succeed to keep unity in their ranks?

The reason behind asking this question in the past of the opposition parties who tried their level best to keep unity amongst themselves against the government but failed to keep the unity for long. The division of PDM, controversies in the Senate polls, and passing of Bills in the Senate are some of the major examples.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

At the summit of the opposition alliance, PDM has decided to bring a no-trust move against the PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

Now, former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the PPP stands with the Opposition over tabling of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The assurance from ailing Asif Ali Zardari came after Maulana Fazlur Rehman approached him via telephone. According to sources, Zardari said that the entire opposition stands united over the no-confidence move against the incumbent government.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif while rejecting the hike in power tariff said on Saturday that the opposition will save the people from the tyrannical government through a no-confidence motion.

While Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said the opposition is attempting to bring a no-confidence motion only to protect their corruption.

In a press conference held here on Saturday, he said that the Sharifs of Punjab, Zardari from Sindh, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were members of the same mafia and they got united because of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign against corruption.

He said that the opposition wanted to bring a no-confidence motion to save themselves from accountability. He said that the opposition parties had been in trouble for a few days and all thieves had been united. “In the past, they had been calling each other thieves,” he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the opposition stands divided and their move to bring a no-confidence motion against the government will not succeed.

In a statement, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government was ready to deal with the opposition’s move and it will be defeated in a convincing manner. “If they had votes they would be in the government,” he said.

The war of words between government and opposition is underway and this seems to be continuing for a long time. One thing that is needed to be understood and deliberated on is Pakistan and the whole region are passing through a tough phase, both in terms of economical stability and terrorism. THE politics must be carried on but the parties, government, and Opposition should focus on the issues of national interest as well, which are important for our survival.