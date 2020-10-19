ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a huddle on Monday of ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to deliberate over the present political situation in the country as the moot concluded the session having taken ‘key decisions’.

The federal government in its session today mulled over options to bring back Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan who has been in England for his medical treatment and has decided taking steps to expedite his return. According to the details of the top-level government huddle, the members discussed anti-state narrative undertaken by the opposition parties in the country to which the PM noted that corruption cases against the opposition parties’ leaders will see their logical conclusion at all costs. The government moot concurred on a decision that the opposition will not be availed any concessions anymore while the PM has reportedly apprised the party leaders of the guidelines laid out to act from this moment, the reports on the meeting today confirmed.

The sources present in the meeting today confirmed that PM Khan has strictly instructed the party leaders that there will be no compromise on the implementation of the law and said that those that transgress from the law will be dealt with an iron hand. The huddle, presided over by the PM, responding to the narrative of opposition and their power shows noted that the approach taken by the opposition parties to ‘malign state institutions’ will be duly retaliated. NNI