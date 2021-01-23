Karachi: Former Test skipper Azhar Ali kicked off speculations related to any dispute among top-coaches of the national team.

Speaking to reporters, Azhar said the whole team is working together and there is no coach undermining the other. “I have listened a lot that there is some sort of disputes among the coaches. I assure you that no coach is undermining other, in fact, we are working together as a bunch and preparing for our first home Test against South Africa,” he said.

“See, Younis Bhai is our batting coach, Yousuf Bhai is also there to guide us and obviously Waqar Bhai and Misbah Bhai are also there for us. We are trying to learn from their experiences. Basically, we are just gearing up for this Test series as we have limited time. So, there is no one changing techniques of batters or bowlers,” he added.

The right-handed batsman said South Africa is a strong side but they will try to make the most of their home conditions. “We are not taking South Africa lightly as they have a good bowling unit, be it spin or fast bowling. They can give us a tough time. We are focusing to put our ‘A’ game forward against them try to win this home series,” he highlighted.