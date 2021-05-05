KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 i.e. 29th of Ramadan (Wednesday).

The Eid-ul-Fitr (1st Shawwal) will most likely to fall on Friday.

The new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 00-01 PST on 12 May, 2021 (Wednesday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the evening of Wednesday 12 May i.e. 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH, the met office said.

The weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of May 12, according to the climate record.

The crescent of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will most likely to be sighted on Thursday evening, the May 13.

Thus the Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Friday (May 14). A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been convened on May 12 for the Shawwal 1442 AH moon sighting.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the the Eid-ul-Fitr moon.