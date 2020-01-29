No case of coronavirus reported in Punjab: Health secretary

LAHORE: Punjab Health Secretary Captain (r) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday has told that no case of coronavirus has been reported in the province. In a statement, the health secretary said that decision regarding the disease of three patients admitted in Lahore’s Services Hospital and two in Multan’s Nishtar Hospital is yet to be taken.

The patients suspected of coronavirus have been kept under observation for further tests and treatment, he added. It is to be mentioned here that three persons admitted to the Services Hospital were Chinese, hailing from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and their relevant samples were sent to a laboratory in Hong Kong for confirmation. On the other hand, the death toll from coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 with nearly 1,500 new cases, heaping pressure on Beijing to control the disease.

Fears of the spreading virus have already pushed airlines around the world to reduce flights to China and global companies to restrict employee travel to the country, while sectors from mining to luxury goods have been shaken by concerns for global growth in the event of a worst-case pandemic.

New cases were reported around the world including Germany, where four people from the same company were infected after one of them contracted it from a colleague while visiting their workplace in China. Health authorities believe the virus originated from an animal and have pointed to a seafood market in Wuhan where wildlife was traded illegally. DNA