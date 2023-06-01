The government has said in the court that there is no case against PTI leader Khadija Shah’s father and husband.

According to reporst, a hearing was held on the petition filed in the Lahore High Court for the details of the cases against former Finance Minister Syed Salman Ali Shah and his family. The High Court has submitted a report regarding the non-registration of a case against Syed Salman Shah, his brother, and son-in-law.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu heard the application of former minister Syed Salman Shah. Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar appeared on behalf of the Punjab Government.

The Additional Advocate General stated that there is no case against petitioner Salman Shah, his brother and son-in-law, on which the court adjourned further hearing of the case till next week.