At the age of 51, Nitesh Pandey, who was a significant part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, passed away suddenly.

According to reports, Pandey experienced a major heart attack while filming at Igatpuri, a location close to Nashik. His unexpected death was reportedly caused by cardiac arrest.

Siddharth Nagar, the actor’s brother-in-law, confirmed his passing and said his father had headed to Igatpuri to pick up the remains.

Nagar claims that many are still in shock about Pandey’s abrupt demise because he was doing well up to the very end. He was a really vivacious individual. He may not have had a history of heart problems.

Actors Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s unexpected deaths were already causing problems for the entertainment industry. Now, the actor from Anupamaa’s passing has shocked the entire business once more.

Many of the late actor’s close friends from his fraternity came forward to express their sorrow.

“Nitesh Pandey: 17 January 1973-23 May 2023,” the actor Gulshan Devaiah posted under a photo of Pandey. Thank you, Sir.

One of the most well-liked actors on television is Nitesh Pandey. After his acclaimed comedy drama Khosla Ka Ghosla was released in 2006, he gained notoriety as a recognised figure on the big screen. Later in 2007, he appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om as an assistant.