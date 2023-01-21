PESHAWAR: The big day for Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood and Nische Khan has finally arrived, and the couple will be getting married today after much anticipation.

Shan and Nische are getting married in the northwest city of Peshawar a few weeks after the digital invitation card for a Pakistani cricketer also appeared online.

In order to kick off their wedding celebrations, a video of the couple exchanging rings in a private ceremony went viral.

Many many congratulations to Shan Sir♥️

While the bride-to-be Nische looked absolutely radiant in a Chrysler-toned dress with red flowers and little jewellery to create the ideal winter wedding appearance, Shan kept things simple in a classic, white kurta shalwar and waistcoat.

While this is going on, Shan and Nische have posted anything to their own social media accounts, and videos and pictures from the event have appeared on social media fan pages.

The 33-year-digital old’s invitation card has also been found online. The wedding card states, “Shan marries Nische,” providing the Walima date. Additionally, it was confirmed that Peshawar will be the location of Walima.

Shan Masood is candid about his love life

The left-handed batter, who is engaged to Nische Khan, was recently chosen as the nation’s vice-captain for the ODI series against New Zealand.

The 33-year-old acknowledged his friendship with Khan, a native of Peshawar, and in doing so shared information about his relationship with his future bride. He called Nische his best friend and said that these were “exciting” days in his life.

Shan talked about how he first met Nishce in Lahore and how being in a relationship had made a significant difference in his life.