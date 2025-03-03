RAWALPINDI – It has been nine years since the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, a significant achievement for Pakistan’s security agencies.His capture highlighted their professional expertise and exposed India’s false claims of peace.

A serving Indian Navy officer, Jadhav was assigned a terror mission by RAW in 2013. His confessions, documents, and evidence unveiled India’s covert operations against Pakistan. He was apprehended on March 3, 2016 from Mashkhel, Balochistan.

Pakistan informed India about the arrest on March 25.Operating under the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, he entered Pakistan through Iran. His mission was to fuel terrorism and sectarian violence, sabotage CPEC, incite sectarian riots in Karachi, and orchestrate terror attacks in Sindh.

However, India claimed that he was kidnapped from Iran, where he was running a business in the port city of Chabahar after getting a “premature retirement” from the Navy. The Indian government denied any links with him.

A Field General Court Martial in Pakistan sentenced him to death on April 10, 2017. India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which stayed the execution on May 18 pending the final judgement on the case.

On July 17, 2019, the ICJ rejected India’s appeal for Jadhav’s release and ordered Pakistan to suspend the execution. It ruled that Pakistan will have to review the entire process of trial and conviction of Jadhav and provide India with consular access. Pakistan allowed one Indian consular visit to Jadhav, but subsequent visits have been denied.

On September 2, 2019, Indian Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jadhav at a Pakistani prison.