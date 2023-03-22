Authorities reported that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck areas of Pakistan on Tuesday killed nine people, including two women, injured over 160 people, and brought down numerous buildings.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority KP reports that there were ten people killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including five adults, two women, and the same number of children.

According to the KP PDMA report, at least 44 persons were hurt as a result of various mishaps that happened after the earthquake. But, Reports stated that there are over 160 injuries.

At least 19 homes in the province have reportedly suffered partial damage, according to the report.

Abdul Basit, the secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Relief, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Department, and Sharif Hussain, the director general of PDMA, went to the Emergency Operation Center. The secretary of relief reported that Rescue 1122 gave the injured people prompt medical attention and transported them to local hospitals.

The district administration, Rescue, and Civil Defence were also instructed by the secretary to maintain vigilance for the relief and rescue effort. The secretary added that all district administrations and relevant institutions are in regular contact with the PDMA.

He explained that the situation was constantly being watched and advised the public to call helplines 1700 or 1122 to report any suspicious activity.

Islamabad buildings evacuated

Police in Islamabad indicate that no fatalities have been associated with the capital’s earthquake.

Khudad Heights has been evacuated after wall fractures were discovered, according to the police, who also noted that law enforcement officers from the local government and law enforcement agency are on the scene.

“A building inspection has been ordered by the district administration.”

Following the tremors, residents of other high-rise residential buildings in the federal capital were also evacuated.

6.8 magnitude earthquake

In addition to other places, tremors from the earthquake were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, and Lakki Marwat.

The centre of the earthquake, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Service, occurred in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush area, and its depth was 180 kilometres (PMD).