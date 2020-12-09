Billions unlikely to get jabs as rich countries secure 53% of most promising vaccines.

The Makoko riverine slum settlement in Lagos, Nigeria. Campaigners found 67 lower income countries risk being left behind as rich countries plot an escape from the pandemic.

Nine out of 10 people in 70 low-income countries are unlikely to be vaccinated against Covid-19 next year because the majority of the most promising vaccines coming on-stream have been bought up by the west, campaigners have said.

As the first people get vaccinated in the UK, the People’s Vaccine Alliance is warning that the deals done by rich countries’ governments will leave the poor at the mercy of the rampaging virus. Rich countries with 14% of the world’s population have secured 53% of the most promising vaccines.