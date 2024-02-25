Former US President Donald Trump defeated his presidential rival Nikki Haley in the Republican primary in his own state.

According to foreign media, it is certain that Donald Trump, who wants to become the Republican presidential candidate in America after defeating Nikki Haley, will become the presidential candidate.

According to media reports, the former governor of North Carolina, Nikki Haley, faced a crushing defeat in the Republican primary.

Before the Super Tuesday contest on March 5, Trump took the field, but Nikki Haley refused to withdraw from the race.