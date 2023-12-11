Pakistan’s famous morning show host and actress Nida Yasir says that she is enjoying her age. Recently speaking on host Shaista Lodhi’s podcast, Nida Yasir discussed her career and the morning show, including criticism of herself.

The host Shaista asked ‘We have such a mentality here that people say, ‘Hey, she’s an auntie, she’s old, but she still wears red and red lipstick, dresses like teenage girls.’ Wear and get ready.

In response, Nida said, ‘I am enjoying my age very much, the reason being that we have worked very hard in life, I started working at the age of 19, when we were young, when you They were collecting drop by drop to build the world, they used to save money from all sides to build a house, to buy a car.

Nida Yasir said, “In those days, we never gave ourselves time nor did we buy any expensive creams, we just used to wash our faces. Gradually, when time passed and we started getting the reward for our hard work, all the responsibilities were fulfilled, then we started thinking about ourselves.” I saw and said let’s give ourselves time now.

He said, “Those who say that we have done so many surgeries, we have now started giving ourselves time, paying attention to ourselves, now we understand how to dress and how to do makeup on screen.”

During the conversation, Nida said ‘I like the red color a lot these days and I am wearing it, my mother was also like that, in the beginning, she used to wash her face and just go to the screen, but when she got older, He said that now is the time to focus on himself, he also wore orange, red clothes, I also have the same mentality.

It should be noted that Nida Yasir’s makeup and clothing choices are often criticized by users on social media.