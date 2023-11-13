In the dynamic world of Pakistani morning shows, Nida Yasir stands out as an influential host who has weathered the storms of controversy and emerged stronger. With over a decade of experience on ARY, Nida Yasir recently shared revealing insights into a particularly intense controversy involving Rabia Anum and Mohsin Abbas Haider on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast. In this blog post, we delve into the details Nida disclosed, shedding light on what really transpired and the aftermath of the incident.

The Controversial Incident Unveiled:

Nida Yasir recounted the dramatic incident where Rabia Anum abruptly left the live morning show, citing Mohsin Abbas Haider’s presence as the reason. The episode left viewers in suspense, with Mohsin choosing to remain silent on the matter. Nida, however, felt compelled to address the situation, taking a temporary break from her hosting duties.

Behind Closed Doors:

During her appearance on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, Nida Yasir disclosed crucial details about what happened behind the scenes that day. Contrary to the public narrative, Rabia Anum was well aware that Mohsin Abbas Haider would be a guest on the show, having shared the same makeup room with him. Instead of addressing her concerns privately with Nida, Rabia chose to voice her objections on air, catching everyone off guard.

Nida’s Perspective:

Nida Yasir clarified that her intention was not to humiliate anyone on her show. Rabia Anum’s sudden departure was not only unexpected but also a source of humiliation for Nida herself. Since the incident, Nida has refrained from inviting Rabia back on her show, marking a significant shift in their professional relationship.

Morning Show Realities:

Nida Yasir also touched upon the broader landscape of morning shows in Pakistan. Addressing common criticisms and conspiracy theories surrounding these shows, she acknowledged the past prevalence of horror and wedding-themed episodes driven by competition. However, she emphasized that the industry has evolved, with morning shows now offering diverse content. Nida suggested that those who critique morning shows today may be out of touch with the positive changes in the industry.

Conclusion:

Nida Yasir’s candid revelations provide a rare glimpse into the complexities of hosting a morning show, where personal and professional dynamics often intersect. As controversies continue to swirl, Nida remains resilient, navigating the ever-evolving landscape with grace and transparency. This incident serves as a reminder that behind the glitz and glamour of morning shows, there are human stories and challenges that shape the industry.