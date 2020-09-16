NH&MP officers trace out lost bag containing valuables worth Rs46,900

RAWALPINDI : Showing a great responsibilities and honesty, officers of National Highways and Motorway Police N-5 North-II Sector traced out a lost bag containing valuables worth Rs. 46,900/- to the owner (a female road user). According to details, a woman passenger while travelling from Jhelum to Rawalpindi left her bag containing valuables worth Rs. 46,900/- in an unknown Hiace Van, when she changed vehicle at Gujjar Khan. On receipt of information through control room by lady JPO Saba Ilyas, the patrolling officer namely IP/SPO Naseem Abbas responded immediately, reached at Gujjar Khan Bus stand and traced out the said Hiace van. The NHMP officer contacted the driver of the hiace van and recovered the lost bag containing valuables of the passenger. Later on after completing codal formalities the same was handed over to the brother of concerned passenger who appreciated the honesty, courtesy and quick response of NHMP officers. The DIG N-5 North Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan admired the performance of NHMP officers and awarded them commendation certificates, shield and cash reward.