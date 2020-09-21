NHA invites bids for construction of Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar motorway

ISLAMABAD,: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has invited bids for the construction of Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section (146 kms) of M-8 motorway. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday informed that the tender for the project had been opened and the project would bring prosperity in the Southern areas of the Balochistan province. He said the project would improve connectivity of Gwadar Port, and revolutionise socio-economic development of the region. Asim who is also Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority said on twitter that with the construction of the motorway, long term deprivation of the local people would be addressed who were waiting for such development for decades. NNI

