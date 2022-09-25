Next week, Ishaq Dar will take the oath details indicate that Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs Finance Minister met to talk about issues of mutual interest and that a second meeting will take place on Sunday to further clarify the party’s plans.

Ishaq Dar might travel back to Islamabad alongside Shehbaz Sharif, according to sources, but senior party leaders will make the final choice.

The party leadership will also discuss Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and a former finance minister had perpetual arrest warrants postponed by an accountability court on Friday and were not to be carried out when the politician returned to Pakistan.

The judge suspended Ishaq Dar’s ongoing arrest warrants while providing Dar a chance to appear in court.

