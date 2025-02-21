ISLAMABAD: The IMF review mission will visit Pakistan for negotiations on the next tranche of the $7 billion loan, the schedule of which has been released.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative in Pakistan has released the schedule of the IMF review mission and technical team’s visit to Pakistan for negotiations on the next tranche of the $7 billion loan and climate financing.

According to Maher Benisi, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative in Pakistan, the IMF delegation will visit Pakistan from early March. The IMF delegation will hold negotiations for the first review of the loan program.

The IMF representative further said that another delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will also discuss Pakistan’s request for climate financing. In this regard, the IMF delegation will visit Pakistan at the end of February. During this time, the technical team will discuss technical issues related to climate financing and review possible arrangements for climate financing.