Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, declared on Saturday that he will host a protest against the coalition government at Islamabad’s Parade Ground the following week.

The former prime minister announced that he is collecting individuals from Islamabad and Rawalpindi during a news conference at his Bani Gala mansion. He exhorted residents of large cities to demonstrate in the streets.

Earlier in his speech, the PTI Chairman gave an explanation of why his party had decided to petition the Supreme Court in opposition to the changes made to the legislation governing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The country will be destroyed, according to the former prime minister, as a result of the government’s modifications to the NAB rules, which will allow all criminals to walk freely without being caught for their crimes.

According to Khan, the coalition government’s leaders have adopted the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) II, which amends the NAB laws.

He asserted that “the NAB changes have helped them to mask their malfeasance.”

Speaking about the super tax enacted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the previous day, the ex-premier claimed that it will cause the corporate tax to soar to 39 percent, whereas the rates in India and Bangladesh are just about 25 percent.

“The decision has increased the burden on the general public and will result in higher production costs. He highlighted the effects of the “difficult decisions” by saying that the industries have begun firing their personnel as a result of “the coalition government’s decision.

The PTI chairman issued a warning that the government would impose levies on petroleum goods after raising the price of gasoline and diesel.