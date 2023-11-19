The origins of Pakistan’s current political crisis have become starkly apparent with the admission by PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif that the PDM government’s decision to continue was a reaction to “threats.”

Rumour had it that the PDM was prepared to dissolve itself and call a general election shortly after it had ousted Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote, before Mr. Sharif verified it as genuine.

It was necessary given the circumstances: following the PTI’s overthrow, it became evident that the economy required a strong and stable elected government to guide it out of the precarious waters it found itself in. But something happened, and the PDM alliance went on to rule for far longer than anyone had anticipated. It is now apparent that the PML-N’s decision was swayed by Mr. Khan’s vow to march on Islamabad in May 2022.

It is evident that Mr. Khan wanted to put himself in a position to claim credit for toppling the PML-N-led government, as seen by the timing of his “Azadi March” to coincide with the PDM administration’s declaration of elections.

But the supreme leader of the PML-N saw through the plan and was in no mood to provide the PTI head with that satisfaction. Even though his younger brother was “all set to resign and had prepared his farewell speech as well,” he gave the order to proceed. Despite Mr. Sharif’s and his party’s long-standing claims that they gave up political capital in order to prevent Pakistan from defaulting, it is evident from his current account of events that the choice was ultimately selfish. By Mr. Sharif’s own admission, the PML-N and its allies were driven to continue by the “threat,” not the economy.

Since then, this conflict of egos has persisted despite the collapse of the economy, the destruction of the democratic order, the violation of the Constitution, and the denial of civil rights. No party has heeded reason’s repeated exhortations found in these pages.

Based on Mr. Sharif’s most current account of the events, itThe denigration of two prominent political figures in this way is detrimental to the nation. While Mr. Khan needs to stop treating his political opponents like second-class citizens and start treating them as equals, Mr. Sharif needs to understand that an unfair victory will only make him more vulnerable.

Based on their respective contributions to the people, both ought to be granted equal opportunities to run in the upcoming elections. Time to close the door on the past is now.