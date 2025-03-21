ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) administration has dismissed reports of financial irregularities in the audit report as false, saying that some points in the audit report were misrepresented.

According to Express News, a spokesperson for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has issued a statement in this regard, in which he said that the Benazir Income Support Program strictly adheres to the principles of transparency and accountability. In a recent news report, some points in the routine audit report regarding financial irregularities were misrepresented.

The statement said that it is important to understand that the audit of all government institutions by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) is a routine part of the routine. Initial audit observations are preliminary in nature and are considered and discussed at several stages, including consultations at the level of the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC).

The statement said that where these points are addressed through clarification, correction or improvement in procedures, strict monitoring is carried out to ensure implementation of DAC recommendations so that financial discipline can be maintained.

The statement further said that the points included in the audit and inspection report relating to BISP’s accounts for the financial year 2023-24 were also considered under the same procedure. These matters were reviewed in detail in the DAC meetings held on 24 December 2024 and 21 January 2025 where BISP provided explanatory evidence and necessary records which were accepted by the audit authorities during which several objections were removed.

According to the statement, the implementation of some recommendations is underway, including further improvement of procedures, data implementation, and necessary amendments to the policy. Therefore, it is made clear that BISP is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in financial matters and continues to work with relevant oversight bodies to make this important public welfare program more effective.