Legendary Pakistani author, satirist, and host Anwar Maqsood has denied the rumors circulating about his abduction.

For the past few days, news regarding the kidnapping of Anwar Maqsood has been circulating on social media.

However, Anwar Maqsood has dismissed all such circulating news as baseless by releasing a video in his humorous style.

The writer said that if the bone was broken, how could he make biryani, I am making biryani now, otherwise someone else would make biryani for me.

The old clip of Anwar Maqsood and Moin Akhtar’s interesting repetition on the degrees of politicians has gone viral

Reacting to the news, he requested the fans not to listen to such fake news, I neither have any account on social media nor do I watch social media, people are calling me and telling me about my kidnapping. News coming from

Anwar Maqsood denied all the news and also said that I not only deny all such news but also condemn those who spread such news without verification.