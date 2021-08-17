RAWALPINDI: A newlywed youth committed suicide after killing wife over unknown reasons here on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Phalina area of Kalar Syedan, Rawalpindi where 26-year-old Ahmed Hassan, rickshaw driver by profession, firstly strangled his newlywed wife Sehrish 23, and committed suicide with sharp edged knife.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Reasons behind the murder and suicide could not be ascertained.

The police have registered a case into the incident and started an investigation.